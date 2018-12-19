Velveteen Dream Deletes Several Tweets Directed At WWE

The Velveteen Dream deleted several tweets that were encouraging WWE to spam the company’s official Twitter account:

“It’s Not His (Vince’s)

Call 2 Make

It’s URs,

So let ur voices B heard….#CallDREAMUp@WWE Universe pic.twitter.com/9ZecWpWJQl”

— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018

“#CallDREAMUp

SPAM @wwe @wwenxt

And let’s see if they’re really listening!!”

— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018

“RAW

SmackDown

NXT

NXTUK

Seasame Street

Doesn’t matter,

if UR entertaining ur entertaining.

I don’t need writers and I don’t need a lot of time. A superstar should bleed through ur TV. And not when someone’s producing it.

Give Me The Red Light ?

And It’s #DREAMOn

Any Night”

— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018