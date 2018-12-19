Velveteen Dream Deletes Several Tweets Directed At WWE

The Velveteen Dream deleted several tweets that were encouraging WWE to spam the company’s official Twitter account:
“It’s Not His (Vince’s)
Call 2 Make
It’s URs,
So let ur voices B heard….#CallDREAMUp@WWE Universe pic.twitter.com/9ZecWpWJQl”
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018
“#CallDREAMUp
SPAM @wwe @wwenxt
And let’s see if they’re really listening!!”
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018
“RAW
SmackDown
NXT
NXTUK
Seasame Street
Doesn’t matter,
if UR entertaining ur entertaining.
I don’t need writers and I don’t need a lot of time. A superstar should bleed through ur TV. And not when someone’s producing it.
Give Me The Red Light ?
And It’s #DREAMOn
Any Night”
— The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) December 18, 2018