Velveteen Dream In Hot Water, Update On WWE/Saudi Arabia

– As previously reported, Velveteen Dream took down tweets that were asking fans to spam WWE’s official Twitter account in regards to him not being called up from NXT yet. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “evidently Velveteen Dream got in some hot water” over the tweets despite the fact that Dream has tweeted and deleted in the past.

– Dave Meltzer noted that WWE has booked 2019 dates for Saudi Arabia in May and November. WWE hasn’t officially announced the dates yet and the belief is that the company will wait as long as possible to avoid the heat. Meltzer also added that not everyone was happy with the talent bonuses for the Crown Jewel show.