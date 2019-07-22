Vickie Guerrero Reflects On First Date With Eddie Guerrero

During an appearance on The Payoff podcast, Vickie Guerrero reflected on her first date with Eddie Guerrero:

“I met Eddie on a blind date,” Vickie said. “My girlfriend knew his best friend. I said, ‘Let’s go to a club so if I don’t like him, I can drink with the nice guy and go dance with someone else.” When I met Eddie at the club, he had the long hair that went past his shoulders, cowboy boots, tight jeans, and just muscular. My friend asked, ‘Well, are we leaving?’, and I said, ‘Hell no! I’m going to stick with this guy.’ I broke curfew. I didn’t get home until 4 A.M because we danced till 3 A.M. I said, ‘Dad, punish me how you want. I just met the greatest guy. I don’t care what my punishment is, I met the cutest guy ever tonight.’ And we started dating ever since and it was history after that.”