Vickie Guerrero Speaks Out About Donald Trump’s Border Wall

Vickie Guerrero went on Twitter and gave her thoughts regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s border wall proposal:

Insight for my morning…boarding a plane this morning and 10 illegals are being flown to Houston, handcuffed returning to their country. I was talking to the customs agent…guess who is paying for their plane tickets…you and me! #ivoteforwall — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 22, 2019