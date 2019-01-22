Vickie Guerrero Speaks Out About Donald Trump’s Border Wall

Vickie Guerrero went on Twitter and gave her thoughts regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s border wall proposal:
Insight for my morning…boarding a plane this morning and 10 illegals are being flown to Houston, handcuffed returning to their country. I was talking to the customs agent…guess who is paying for their plane tickets…you and me! #ivoteforwall
I’m A Mexican American and my married status doesn’t define me as my own person! it’s against the law! I’m not able to pay my taxes and theirs!
