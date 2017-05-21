Victoria Reveals How Chyna Got Her Into Wrestling, How She Joined WWE, Being Asked To Train Charlotte

Victoria was a recent guest on the Baby Huey & Bimbo Jimbo show and talked about Chyna, her WWE tryout, and more.

How Chyna got her into pro wrestling:

“I was working at a gym called Crunch in West Hollywood in California. Chyna came in, and they charged her to come into the gym, and I was like what are you doing that’s Chyna…So I went up to and gave her a stack of guest passes…and I said I have a couple friends that are in the industry, I know Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson. ‘She was like ‘wow are you a wrestler?’ And I go ‘no, but I think I could do what the guys do.’ She goes ‘Wow you have a really good look for it. You should really look into it.’ I sent my stuff in. My 8x10s my resume from competing in college…I paid $600 dollars to put this 5-minute tryout video together.”

On getting her tryout for WWE:

“So I sent my stuff in, and I got a call in a couple days, and Kevin Kelly and Jim Ross said that they had never seen a tryout video so professionally done…Living in LA everyone is an actor/actress trying to make it so I assumed everyone presented themselves like that. This is a lesson for everybody that’s in the indy scene. You have to present yourself how you want to be treated. You have to invest in yourself to make it. Next thing I know is they said ‘hey we are going to be in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. We would like to meet you.’ I said ‘well, what do you see me doing, I am obviously not a Torrie Wilson, or Trish Stratus physique kind of gal.’ They said ‘we actually see you wrestling…We want to meet you in 30 days.’ Got off the phone, Googled pro wrestling schools and went to the school and told them I needed to learn how to wrestle in 28 days, and they beat the crap out of me to be completely honest. There was not one girl in there.”

Reflecting on the era of women’s wrestling she took part in and Fit Finlay’s influence:

“I was extremely thankful for being in that golden era working with such girls like Trish, Jazz, Molly Holly, oh my gosh there are so many, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong. My generation, we didn’t want to be the best female wrestling match, we wanted to be the best match on the card. We didn’t care if it was female or male, we just wanted to rule the whole wrestling industry…I am very proud of what we put on the table, and a lot of that goes to Fit Finlay. Fit Finlay is what made our roster so strong, and powerful. He was given the girl’s division…He truly took us under his wing…Practice with him, it was no joke, he did not hold back…He was not easy on us at all, and there was no excuses.”

On being asked to train Charlotte Flair:

“This was a mark out moment…Ric Flair called me. I was in Chicago at the time, and he asked me if I would if I would fly to Charlotte to train his daughter. This was when I had the restaurant, and I couldn’t go back and forth, but I don’t know what happened, but I couldn’t do it, but having Ric Flair, come on thinking that you’re one of the best to come and train his daughter.”