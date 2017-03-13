aj-shane

Video: AJ Styles Confronts Shane McMahon At WWE MSG Live Event

Shane McMahon appeared at Sunday night’s WWE MSG event and cut a promo. Shane was interrupted by AJ Styles and Styles complained about not having the main event spot at Wrestlemania. Shane put over AJ Styles’ accomplishments but said the only problem is Styles’ attitude. Shane brought out Randy Orton for a match with Styles which Orton ended up winning.

