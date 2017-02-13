bayley6

Video: Bayley Wins RAW Women’s Championship

Published On 02/13/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the main event of Monday night’s WWE RAW in Las Vegas to become the new RAW Women’s Champion.

This is the first main roster title run for Bayley. Charlotte just won the title back on December 18th at the “Roadblock: End of the Line” pay-per-view with a win over Sasha Banks.

Below are photos and videos from Monday night’s main event:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author