Video: Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Return At Friday’s NJPW Event

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho is back with NJPW after all.

Jericho made several surprise appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling including his match against Kenny Omega at the Wrestle Kingdom event at the Tokyo Dome in January.

NJPW held their New Year Dash 2018 event the following night in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall. Jericho made a surprise appearance at the show when starting a new feud by attacking Tetsuya Naito at the event.

At Friday’s Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka, Japan, Jericho posed as a fan and then attacked Naito. He would use a ring bell to bust open Naito.

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/992344515166941184