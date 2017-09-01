Video: Chris Jericho Wins The WWE US Title On RAW

Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a Handicap Match to win the WWE United States Title on Monday night’s RAW in New Orleans. Jericho got the pin and is the new champion.

Despite his lengthy career, this is Jericho’s first run with the United States Title. Reigns won the title back on September 25th at Clash of Champions.

Below are photos and video from Monday night’s main event: