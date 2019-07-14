Video Clip From Bayley Interview Gets Deleted

The Twitter account of Fair Game on FS1 deleted a video from Bayley’s interview with Kristine Leahy.

During the clip, Bayley noted that WWE stars have to drive themselves to events and pick up their own rental cars. Leahy reacted with surprise and when Bayley said that WWE couldn’t arrange travel for a large number of wrestlers, the following exchange went down:

Leahy: “I don’t know I think they make a lot of money off you guys.”

Bayley “I think so too. They take care of us.”

Leahy: “Do you want me to work on your next CBA?”

CBA means “collective bargaining agreement” which is a method that unions use to get better deals for their workers. When Bayley said WWE stars don’t have a CBA, Leahy brought up the idea of making one and here was Bayley’s response:

“No. Things like this they work around it, but it’s fun though. It does become fun though because you get to connect with whoever you travel with. Those memories that you won’t have with anyone else and it becomes like a real family sisterhood or brotherhood.”