Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Conan on TBS to promote his upcoming film, “Rampage.” The movie is slated to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema in theaters on April 13, 2018.

During his segment, Conan slips on a bald cap and proves to Dwayne Johnson that he has the looks, physique, and acting chops to be Dwayne’s “Rampage” stunt double. You can watch it here: