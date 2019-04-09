Video: Dean Ambrose Gives Farewell Speech After RAW Ends

After this week’s WWE RAW ended, Dean Ambrose came out and gave a farewell speech with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns by his side.
Ambrose talked about how he was happy that Rollins won the Universal Title and how Reigns “beat the sh*t” out of cancer. Ambrose also praised the Barclays Center and the fans that attend Wrestlemania weekend events.
And here’s Dean Ambrose’s final goodbye speech from WWE… (PT1) pic.twitter.com/Q6UVLjG3Y2
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 9, 2019
And here’s PT2. #ThankYouAmbrose pic.twitter.com/4rtzMDejMR
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 9, 2019