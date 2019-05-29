Video: Elias Wins The 24/7 Title From R-Truth

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s edition of Smackdown Live, Elias (with the help of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre) pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Title.

At the end of the show, Roman Reigns helped R-Truth pin Elias to regain the title.

