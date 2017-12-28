Video Emerges Online Of Paige Suffering Injury At WWE Event

Video of Paige’s injury has emerged online.

As noted, WWE held a live event on Wednesday in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Fans in attendance noted that Paige, who recently returned to WWE TV after undergoing neck surgery, may have suffered an injury.

She was in a six-woman tag match that needed to be called off. Although there is no word on the extent of her injuries, it should be noted that she was able to walk off on her own.

She took a kick from both of Banks’ legs and Paige went down. She tried to get up but it was clear that she was in pain. The referee immediately called for the trainer to check on her and the match was ended.

In an update, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears to be a rib or head injury when Paige took a hard kick to the back from Banks that she wasn’t ready for and it stunned her. The early belief was it was just a mild stinger and she was at the hotel bar feeling better after the show. There is no word if she’ll have to miss any shows.

PWinsider reports the same and notes that she may be pulled from the remainder of the live events this week as a precautionary measure, especially given her history with neck issues.