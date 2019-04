The Shield defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley at tonight’s WWE live event in Moline, IL. After the match, which was billed as The Shield’s farewell, the crowd chanted “please don’t go” at Dean Ambrose. The Shield talked and Ambrose thanked the fans.

Ambrose is scheduled to be backstage at RAW but it’s unknown if he’ll be used on TV or be featured in a dark match segment.

The Shield did an interview with Michael Cole before the Moline event which you can check out below.