VIDEO: Former Superstar Teases Possible Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. tweeted out this video of his son promoting his new “Price of Fame” documentary on iTunes.

In the video, Ted DiBiase Jr. teased that he had some unfinished business with his legacy and noted that never say never about a potential return.

He also stated that there is a chance that he could make his WWE comeback in the future. He ended it by asking fans if they want to see him back in the squared circle.