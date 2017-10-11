Video From Historic WWE Trip To China, Stephanie McMahon Appears At Summit (Photos), SmackDown

– WWE posted this video with John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and others recapping the trip to China last month for their first-ever live event in Shenzhen.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the most momentum coming out of this week’s SmackDown episode – new #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 44% voted for Sami & Kevin while 23% voted for Benjamin & Gable, 17% for Corbin, 6% for Orton, 6% for Becky and 4% for Nakamura.

– Stephanie McMahon is representing WWE at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. As seen below, Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a “Power of Pushing Your Limits” theme, according to the Fortune MPW website.