Video From Historic WWE Trip To China, Stephanie McMahon Appears At Summit (Photos), SmackDown

– WWE posted this video with John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and others recapping the trip to China last month for their first-ever live event in Shenzhen.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the most momentum coming out of this week’s SmackDown episode – new #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 44% voted for Sami & Kevin while 23% voted for Benjamin & Gable, 17% for Corbin, 6% for Orton, 6% for Becky and 4% for Nakamura.
– Stephanie McMahon is representing WWE at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. As seen below, Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a “Power of Pushing Your Limits” theme, according to the Fortune MPW website.
"When you're hiring people, don't look for a cultural fit, look for a cultural add." – @StephMcMahon #FortuneMPW
About to take the stage at #FortuneMPW #TuneIn here: https://t.co/rCTl7VuC2P
"The best thing you can give someone is your attention." – @StephMcMahon in convo w/ @ameliaboone @kayelbee #FortuneMPW @HermanMiller #spon pic.twitter.com/mzRb4F0vKU
.@StephMcMahon on the #fortunempw stage 🙌 link to live stream pinned to @fortunempw profile ☝️ pic.twitter.com/4pTk0PL0pZ
Great start to the day at #FortuneMPW with the incredible @ameliaboone & @kayelbee! pic.twitter.com/jTaCQTx2K3
