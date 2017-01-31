Video From Jerry Lawler’s Second Memphis Restaurant, WWE Shop “I Am” Promo, WWE Stock Update

– Below is a new WWE Shop promo featuring “I Am” by AWOLNATION:

– WWE stock was down 0.05% today, closing at $19.58 per share. Today’s high was $19.72 and the low was $19.48.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new Memphis BBQ restaurant this weekend. In the video below, Lawler talks to The Memphis Commercial Appeal and mentions about possibly franchising and going worldwide with the new concept. Lawler also tries some of the BBQ on camera.