Video From New WWE Women’s Photo Shoot, Next WWE 24 Special, James Ellsworth
Published On 06/01/2017 | News
– Above is behind-the-scenes video from a new Extreme Rules shoot with Nia Jax, Emma, Maryse and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.
– As noted, WWE Network has new WWE 24 specials on Bill Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle airing soon. The special on Angle will air in July.
– As seen below, James Ellsworth was on the field before Wednesday’s Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees MLB game at Oriole Park:
Thanks to the @Orioles and @SimplyAJ10 for having me on the field for Batting Practice tonight pic.twitter.com/Wl8S5NNI2B
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) May 31, 2017