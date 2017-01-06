kurt-angle4

Video From New WWE Women’s Photo Shoot, Next WWE 24 Special, James Ellsworth

Published On 06/01/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Above is behind-the-scenes video from a new Extreme Rules shoot with Nia Jax, Emma, Maryse and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

– As noted, WWE Network has new WWE 24 specials on Bill Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle airing soon. The special on Angle will air in July.

– As seen below, James Ellsworth was on the field before Wednesday’s Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees MLB game at Oriole Park:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author