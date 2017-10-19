Video From The Shield’s Crowd Entrance, Sami Zayn On Winning At SmackDown, Total Bellas

For the first time in three years, it was once again time for @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins and @TheDeanAmbrose to make that walk… #RAW pic.twitter.com/cExC19i4NS — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017

– WWE posted this behind-the-scenes look at The Shield making their crowd entrance at Monday’s RAW in Portland.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s season two finale of Total Bellas:

“Bella-Mania: In what may be her last WrestleMania, Nikki goes against doctor’s orders and gets surprised by John Cena; Brie and Bryan anxiously await the birth of their daughter, but when things don’t go according to plan, they need to make an emergency decision.”

– Sami Zayn tweeted the following on he and Kevin Owens defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton in the main event of this week’s SmackDown: