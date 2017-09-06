Video Highlights From WWE Mae Young Classic (9/5/2017): Candice LeRae vs. Nicole Savoy, More

Watch several video highlights from the September 5, 2017 edition of WWE Mae Young Classic.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Today Only!
Trending Articles
WWE SmackDown Results – September 5, 2017
- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton from last week. - We're live from Sioux Falls, South...
WWE RAW Results – September 4, 2017
- Tonight's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week's war of words between No Mercy opponents...
Big Show Helped Backstage After WWE RAW, Reportedly Taking Time Off
Braun Strowman defeated Big Show in last night’s Steel Cage Match main event on Raw, but it didn’t end there. In an unbelievable feat of...
Backstage Details On The Jeff Jarrett Leave Of Absence, Heat From AAA Event, Patron’s...
As noted, GFW announced today that Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the company to focus on personal matters. It...
Latest News On CM Punk’s Next MMA Fight
CM Punk is continuing to train for another MMA fight. Coach Duke Roufus posted a photo of CM Punk on Instagram and noted that...