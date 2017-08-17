Video Highlights From WWE NXT (8/16/2017): Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong, More

Watch several video highlights from the August 16, 2017 edition of WWE NXT.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Today Only
Trending Articles
Possible Reason Why Baron Corbin Lost His Money In The Bank Cash-In
Regarding Baron Corbin cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and failing to win the WWE Title, there are several reports going around...
Big Update On Daniel Bryan Possibly Wrestling Again
In an interview with From The Top Rope, Brie Bella talked about how her husband Daniel Bryan has been getting Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatment....
Road Dogg Responds To Negative Feedback About Baron Corbin’s MITB Cash-In
As seen on this week's Smackdown Live, Baron Corbin cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase but failed to capture the WWE Title. WWE...
Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status For WWE SummerSlam Week
One day after WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery, Charlotte Flair issued an update...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 15, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results - August 15, 2017 - The final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam opens up with a video for Sunday's big pay-per-view. - We're live...