Video Highlights From WWE NXT (8/30/2017): Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode, More

Watch several video highlights from the August 30, 2017 edition of WWE NXT.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Today Only!
Trending Articles
Enzo Amore Ridiculed Backstage After Cruiserweight Division Debut On WWE RAW
This past week on Raw, Enzo Amore made his official Cruiserweight division debut, taking on Noam Dar. Amore nearly got himself disqualified for excessive aggression,...
Rumors Of Dolph Ziggler Possibly Leaving WWE Soon
Despite being one of WWE’s most talented performers, Dolph Ziggler just hasn’t been able to find a secure spot at the top of the...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 29, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results - August 29, 2017 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up fro the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Tom Phillips...
The Top Ten Ranked Wrestlers In The World List Revealed
On the latest edition of The Ross Report, Pro Wrestling Illustrated senior writer Dan Murphy revealed the top 10 wrestlers for the annual PWI...
Rosemary Replaces Sexy Star, Rosemary Posts Another Statement, Ex-Knockout On Rosemary/Sexy Star
- After pulling Sexy Star from their upcoming convention, WrestleCade announced that Rosemary will be appearing at the event: BREAKING: @WeAreRosemary is coming to...