Video Highlights From WWE NXT (9/6/2017): Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami, Asuka, More

Watch several video highlights from the September 6, 2017 edition of WWE NXT.
WWE SmackDown Results – September 5, 2017
- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton from last week. - We're live from Sioux Falls, South...
How Old Is Braun Strowman Today?, Roman Reigns Hypes WWE No Mercy, Carmella –...
[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H035vHk7oSo&w=560&h=315] - It appeared last night's WWE SmackDown was the end of Carmella and James Ellsworth after Ellsworth tried to cash-in the Money In...
Backstage Details On The Jeff Jarrett Leave Of Absence, Heat From AAA Event, Patron’s...
As noted, GFW announced today that Jeff Jarrett is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the company to focus on personal matters. It...
Shane McMahon Tweets Apology, WWE 205 Live Match Set, Bobby Roode On His Dark...
[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwjLUgVQOjc?rel=0&w=560&h=315] - As noted, the dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown tapings saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis with a Glorious DDT. In...
Bully Ray’s Words For GFW Roster, GFW Executives To Discuss Future Of Company, Ava...
[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lL5tHW-rY8E?rel=0&w=560&h=315] - Above is behind-the-scenes video of Ava Storie at the recent "Forces of Nature" Knockouts photoshoot. - It was noted during today's GFW conference...