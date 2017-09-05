Video Highlights From WWE Raw (9/4/2017): Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Braun Strowman, More

Watch several video highlights from the September 4, 2017 edition of WWE Raw.
WWE RAW Results – September 4, 2017
- Tonight's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week's war of words between No Mercy opponents...
Big Show Helped Backstage After WWE RAW, Reportedly Taking Time Off
Braun Strowman defeated Big Show in last night’s Steel Cage Match main event on Raw, but it didn’t end there. In an unbelievable feat of...
Sexy Star Issues Detailed Statement On Rosemary Incident
Sexy Star issued a detailed statement on Twitter regarding her side of the incident with Rosemary at the TripleMania event. Here is what she...
Latest News On CM Punk’s Next MMA Fight
CM Punk is continuing to train for another MMA fight. Coach Duke Roufus posted a photo of CM Punk on Instagram and noted that...
Baron Corbin Reportedly Involved In Backstage Back & Forth With WWE Doctor, News On...
Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase and then quickly losing to John Cena at WWE SummerSlam had a lot...