Video Highlights From WWE SmackDown Live (8/29/2017): Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal & Rusev, More

Watch several video highlights from the August 29, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown Live.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 29, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results - August 29, 2017 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up fro the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Tom Phillips...
Backstage News On If John Cena and Roman Reigns Went Off Script On WWE...
How do John Cena and Roman Reigns really feel about each other? Slated to do battle at WWE No Mercy, the two Superstars made their...
WWE RAW Results – August 28, 2017
- We're live from Memphis as Michael Cole welcomes us. We see The Miztourage in the ring. Cole says WWE Hall of Famer Booker...
Injury To Samoa Joe Changes Plans For This Week’s WWE RAW
It was reported Monday afternoon that plans for Raw included Samoa Joe facing John Cena in a one-on-one encounter. Obviously, that match did not...
Backstage News On John Cena – Roman Reigns Promo Battle, Kurt Angle Not Originally...
- The John Cena - Roman Reigns promo battle on this week’s WWE RAW was almost completely scripted ahead of time by the WWE...