Video Highlights From WWE SmackDown Live (8/8/2017): Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal, John Cena, More

Watch several video highlights from the August 8, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown Live.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 8, 2017
WWE SmackDown Results - August 8, 2017 - Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at last week's main event, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura...
Update On Plans For Another WWE Roster Shakeup, The Hardy Boyz Status, RAW Top...
[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbJXG0tD8j8&w=560&h=315] - Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Toronto. - We noted before that there has been talk of...
WWE RAW Results – August 7, 2017
WWE RAW Results - August 7, 2017 - Tonight's WWE RAW opens with the normal intro video. - We're live from the Air Canada Centre in...
Why WWE Stopped Using The Great Khali
Last month at WWE Battleground, the momentous return of The Great Khali allowed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to defeat Randy Orton and survive the...
GWF Star Sienna Accuses Charlotte Flair Of Copying Her
Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter on Monday night to call out WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair for gimmick infringement. The GFW star posted...