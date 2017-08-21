Video Highlights From WWE SummerSlam (8/20/2017): Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match, The Shield, More

Watch several video highlights from the August 20, 2017 edition of WWE SummerSlam.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
WWE SummerSlam Results – August 20, 2017
WWE SummerSlam Results - August 20, 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spj6Gq5ZFk8 - The 2017 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us as fans start making their...
Latest Update On The Undertaker In New York, Possible Major WWE SummerSlam Spoiler
As previously reported, a fan recently spotted The Undertaker on a plane flight heading to New York. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that, as...
Backstage News On Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain Possibly Heading To Main...
- According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Bobby Roode could be on the WWE main roster "real soon" based on the booking of the...
Former WWE Star Rants About Triple H On Social Media
Former WWE/WCW/TNA star Scott Steiner responded to Triple H's recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon (you can check out the video below) with the following...
Possible Spoilers: Updated Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV
Below are the latest betting odds for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam, now with a heavy favorite in the WWE Championship. Bet Wrestling reports that Shinsuke...