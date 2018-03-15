Video: Hillbilly Jim Wants Hulk Hogan To Induct Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

As noted, Hillbilly Jim will be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. Jim recently spoke with TMZ Sports about who he would like to induct him. Jim wants Hulk Hogan to do the honor. Jim noted that he probably won’t know who is inducting him until a few days before the fans find out.

Hogan was fired from WWE in the summer of 2015 after racially charged comments from a sex tape came to light. Gawker alleged that Hogan only filed a lawsuit against them to prevent the racial statements from being released.

Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big backlash due to his racist comments. It’s possible that WWE hires him in an Ambassador role.