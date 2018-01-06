Video: Jeff Jarrett Wrestles Jerry Lawler At NBA Game

At the Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday night, former WWE superstar Jeff Jarrett faced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in about a five minute match in a small wrestling ring above the crowd.

Jarrett got the win once he hit Lawler over the back with a guitar.

@davemeltzerWON Jeff Jarrett is a few minutes away from making his in-ring return against @JerryLawler in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/AdkgIE07Fz — Kevin Cerrito (@cerrito) January 6, 2018