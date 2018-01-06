Video: Jeff Jarrett Wrestles Jerry Lawler At NBA Game

At the Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday night, former WWE superstar Jeff Jarrett faced WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in about a five minute match in a small wrestling ring above the crowd.
Jarrett got the win once he hit Lawler over the back with a guitar.
@davemeltzerWON Jeff Jarrett is a few minutes away from making his in-ring return against @JerryLawler in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/AdkgIE07Fz
— Kevin Cerrito (@cerrito) January 6, 2018
.@RealJeffJarrett just stole the Grizzlyweight Championship away from @JerryLawler! This can not stand!
You're lucky @brevinknight22 and @PetePranica have a game to call Double J! pic.twitter.com/SFoo3AMpzy
— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) January 6, 2018