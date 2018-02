Former WWE Champion John Cena’s Universal film, The Pact, has a new title, which is Blockers. The new trailer for the film was released today and keep in mind that it’s the red band trailer, so it does have adult language.

The movie is about three parents on a quest to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. You can watch the trailer for the film, which is set for a 4/8/18 release theatrically, below: