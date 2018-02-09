Videos: John Cena Officiates Wedding On Today Show

John Cena officiated a wedding ceremony on the Today show on NBC this morning. He then surprised the newlyweds with a honeymoon. You can check it out here:
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
News On Plans To Use Ronda Rousey In The WWE
Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the WWE is looking to use former UFC women’s bantamweight champion...
Reason Why Triple H Is Expected To Take More Power In WWE
It’s well known by now that Triple H is now in charge of the creative for the 205 Live brand as WWE Chairman Vince...
Austin Aries On How Long He’s Under Contract With Impact Wrestling
New Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries took part in a conference call with the media on Thursday. Here are the highlights (did an interview...
Former WWE Superstar Joins Performance Center As Coach
WWE has announced that former talent Serena Debb has joined the WWE Performance Center as a coach. Here are the highlights from the interview....
News On Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Sign With Impact Wrestling
PWinsider.com has shed some more light on why Impact Wrestling’s effort to bring in Rey Mysterio failed. The promotion had negotiated a deal with Mysterio...