VIDEO: John Cena Teases WrestleMania Match With The Undertaker

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network, John Cena cut a promo and teased a match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34.
However, he noted that the match wouldn’t be able to happen. Cena then announced that he will appear on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night to try and get a match for Wrestlemania.
"I'm here tonight to say my Road to #WrestleMania goes straight through SMACKDOWN!!!"
Free agent @JohnCena is going to #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/NitPwjOK0i
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2018