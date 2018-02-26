VIDEO: John Cena Teases WrestleMania Match With The Undertaker

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network, John Cena cut a promo and teased a match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34.

However, he noted that the match wouldn’t be able to happen. Cena then announced that he will appear on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night to try and get a match for Wrestlemania.

