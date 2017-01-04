Video: JR On If He’s Calling A WrestleMania 33 Match

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE that will see him return to TV at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday to call one of the top matches. It’s believed JR will call either Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker or Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

Above is video of JR talking to Hannibal TV’s David Penzer while in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Week. In regards to the reports, JR said:

“Nothing final but you know how wrestling is… never say never. I am a broadcaster and I look for gigs, I’ve got clients. So, hey, if the WWE wants to use me on Sunday night, I’m available.”

Regarding the new deal JR has reportedly signed, PWInsider reported that he will be used for various WWE Network projects but will also occasionally return to TV to call matches. No word yet on how often he might appear on TV or other details of the contract but we will keep you updated.