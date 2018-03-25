Video: Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Invade Saturday’s WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Trenton, NJ at the CURE Insurance Arena. At the event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn did an invasion angle after being “fired” by Daniel Bryan on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

They rushed the ring wearing street clothes and security didn’t stop them at all. Zayn yelled about how although they loved Bryan, he turned into a corporate sell out. The segment ended once Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hit and that was the end of the angle.