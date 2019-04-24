Video: Kevin Owens Turns Heel On Kofi Kingston

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

At the end of this week’s Smackdown Live, Kevin Owens turned heel on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. During the post-match segment, Owens ended up giving Xavier Woods a powerbomb on the ring apron.

You can check out footage from the segment below:

