Video – La Luchadora Revealed On WWE SmackDown Tonight

Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James made her main roster return on tonight’s SmackDown from Memphis.

Mickie appeared as La Luchadora at the end of the steel cage main event between Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, helping Bliss retain. After the match, the heels attacked but Becky ended up fighting them both off and pulling the mask off to reveal Mickie. SmackDown ended with Bliss and Mickie together.

Below are photos and video from the return: