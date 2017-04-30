Video: New RAW Women’s Champion Crowned At Payback
Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA by defeating hometown star Bayley.
Bliss makes history as the first woman to win the women’s titles on both RAW and SmackDown. This is her first run with the RAW Women’s Title. Bayley had been champion since winning the title back on the February 13th RAW.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
5️⃣👣 of 😡 is on the scene…
Can @AlexaBliss_WWE take the #Raw #WomensChampionship from @itsBayleyWWE? #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/qkT8qP31jg
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The #Raw #WomensTitle is about to be decided, and @itsBayleyWWE does NOT want to let her hometown crowd down at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/tsMTsddZ6o
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The #HuggerSection is out and about for hometown hero and #Raw #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE LIVE on @WWENetwork at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/L7gKXhYgZ6
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 1, 2017
.@itsBayleyWWE defends her #Raw #WomensTitle vs. @AlexaBliss_WWE as #FiveFeetOfFury looks to SPOIL the Hugger's homecoming! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/31fL8JSQ7z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
She's been dealing with girls like @AlexaBliss_WWE her whole life…and it's showing right now! @itsBayleyWWE #WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/q5LVOFluge
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
There would be nothing sweeter for @AlexaBliss_WWE than to end @itsBayleyWWE's #Raw #WomensTitle reign in San Jose… #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/fHmptZqcmI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
When we said nothing sweeter, we MEANT it! @AlexaBliss_WWE can't get enough of taunting @itsBayleyWWE's fans… #WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/DuAAgdnsJX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
BEAUTIFUL #SunsetFlipPowerbomb by @AlexaBliss_WWE, but it only yields a count of TWO! #WWEPayback #WomensTitle @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/7pyuyuMXyE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
The only word to describe THIS elbow? MACHO! #WWEPayback #WomensTitle @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/kca9QoFvK7
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
These women are giving EVERYTHING THEY HAVE as San Jose's own @itsbayleywwe collides with @AlexaBliss_WWE at #WWEPayback! #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/evCOReKZ6R
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
Hometown hero @itsBayleyWWE just went HEADFIRST into the ring post, and you could HEAR the impact! #WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/Hc3pnhutrm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
NOTHING BUT BLISS! @AlexaBliss_WWE nails @itsBayleyWWE with a devastating DDT to become NEW #Raw #WomensChampion! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/SJceGUBnPZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The @WWEUniverse in San Jose = 😱😔@AlexaBliss_WWE = 😏#WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/lL8MIDT8Mb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017