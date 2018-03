HBO released a new trailer for the Andre the Giant documentary this afternoon. It’s expected to air on April 10th. You can watch it here:

“Comedians, actors, and wrestlers alike remember Andre The Giant. HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history. Andre the Giant premieres April 10 on HBO.

The film is produced by HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group.”