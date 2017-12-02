Video: New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight
Bray Wyatt became the new WWE Champion after winning tonight’s Elimination Chamber match over former champion John Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.
Wyatt vs. 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton is now official for WrestleMania 33.
This is Wyatt’s first singles title run since debuting with WWE. Cena just won the title back on January 29th at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Below are photos and video from the match:
