Video Of Cena & Nikki Stripping Down For Social Media Milestone, Kayla Braxton Talks NXT & Her Goals

– As seen above, John Cena and Nikki Bella have stripped down to their “birthday suits” to celebrate 500,000 subscribers to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel.

– WWE NXT interviewer Kayla Braxton recently did a Q&A with the WWE website at this link. She commented on how WWE compares to working in the TV news and entertainment business:

“Coming from a newsroom, where I predominately speak to a camera, to WWE and speaking in front of thousands of people live, it gives me a high. It’s absolutely indescribable. Yes, at times I’ve been nervous, but it was the excited kind of nervous. There are so many eyeballs waiting for you to tell the story of these Superstars they’ve come to watch, and you better do a darn good job if you want to be accepted by the WWE Universe. But I will say, the fans of this company have been so welcoming, so encouraging and so loyal, and I am so honored they have allowed me to be their host and ring announcer for the last several months.”

Braxton e also commented on her goals and future with the company:

“I want to make the biggest impact I can on this company. I want to be the best host and ring announcer I can possibly be. I want to be the best backstage interviewer I can possibly be. I want to be the best coworker I can possibly be. I want to curate genuine relationships with fans. I want the McMahons to recognize my appreciation for what they’ve created and realize that I am here to positively represent them and the entire WWE Universe. I hope that, during my time here at WWE, I can be living proof that no matter where you come from and no matter your situation, this company brings together people from all over the world and creates a culture where everyone belongs, everyone is welcome and everyone is passionate about the part they play here.”