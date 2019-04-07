Video of Fan Attacking Bret Hart During WWE Hall of Fame Induction Speech

A fan jumped the barrier and tackled Bret Hart in the ring during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Hart, who was accepting induction for the second time — as one-half of The Hart Foundation with the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart — was speaking inside the ring alongside Natalya when a fan tackled him from behind.

The WWE Network feed of the ceremony went to black for a few moments while the fan was subdued by a large group of security, staff and wrestlers and removed from the ring.

Here is video of what aired on the WWE Network.

Here is fan-shot video of the attack and immediate aftermath.

Here are more videos of the aftermath.

Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) 7 April 2019

Bret Hart’s attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) 7 April 2019