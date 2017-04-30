Video Of Finn Balor On MizTV Tonight, WWE Payback Announced Attendance, Bayley

– Finn Balor appeared on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse during tonight’s WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show, as seen in the video above. The segment ended with Balor taking Miz down but Balor mentioned earlier that he has his sights set on getting his WWE Universal Title back from the current champion Brock Lesnar.

– Michael Cole announced 13,694 fans in attendance at the SAP Center in San Jose, California for tonight’s pay-per-view.

– As seen below, WWE sold limited edition “Hometown Hugs” t-shirts for RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at tonight’s Payback pay-per-view in San Jose. Bayley is set to defend against Alexa Bliss in front of her hometown crowd tonight.