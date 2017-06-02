Video Of Former NFL Player At WWE PC Tryouts, WWE Star Turns 37, Top 10 Announcer Beatdowns
Published On 02/06/2017 | News
– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video featuring announcer beatdowns:
– WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension turns 37 years old today.
– WWE posted this video of former NFL player Isaiah Stanback at the WWE Performance Center tryouts last week:
Can former @NFL player @IamSTANBACK make the transition from the field to the ring? He gave his all at the @WWEPerformCtr this week! pic.twitter.com/0rqSZas48t
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2017