Video Of Groom Walking Down The Aisle To The Rock’s Theme Music – What Does The Rock Think?
Published On 05/27/2017 | News
Here is a video of a groom doing his best impression of The Rock as he walked down the aisle to The Great One’s WWE entrance theme at his wedding.
The video was published nearly two years ago but caught The Rock’s eye on Saturday.
Here is what he wrote on Twitter.
Check this out. AWESOME. (this is also how I saunter around the house after a few drinks;). Congrats brotha to you and the lovely bride 🤙🏾 🥂 https://t.co/ovtrK9T10b
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 27, 2017