Video Of Kurt Angle Before His Return At WWE TLC, Cathy Kelley Hypes RAW (Video), WWE Stock

– WWE posted this video looking at WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and how he prepared to return to the ring at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. The RAW General Manager teamed with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to defeat Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

– WWE stock was down 0.62% today, closing at $22.48 per share. Today’s high was $22.81 and the low was $22.46.

– Cathy Kelley hypes tonight’s WWE RAW in Green Bay with this new video. As noted, the show will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar responding to the Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.