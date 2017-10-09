Video Of The Shield Reuniting On RAW, Baron Corbin To Defend On SmackDown, Main Event

– WWE has announced that AJ Styles will get his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin on this week’s SmackDown. Below is a promo for the show, featuring the fallout from Hell In a Cell:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Indianapolis for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder and Curt Hawkins

* Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

– Roman Reigns reunited The Shield with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose on tonight’s RAW from Indianapolis, taking out Curtis Axel, Sheamus, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the opening segment. Below are photos and videos from the segment: