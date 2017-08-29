Video Of Xavier Woods Getting Injured At WWE Live Event

By
Marc Middleton
-

As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury while The New Day were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango at Monday’s WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Woods went down after attempting a DDT on one of The Usos, leading to a quick pin on Kofi Kingston to end the match. You can see video of the injury below, along with Woods’ Twitter reaction to the video:

For those who missed it, Woods tweeted the following after last night’s show:

