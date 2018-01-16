VIDEO: Paige Reacts To Being Pulled From Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As noted, former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s career is over as in-ring performer under the WWE banner as she was informed last week that she would not be cleared to return to the ring after her most recent in-ring injury.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center on the USA Network, the sports entertainment company acknowledged Paige’s neck injury and confirmed that she had been pulled from the women’s Royal Rumble match as a result.

In the Fallout video above with Mike Rome, Paige comments on being pulled from the match: