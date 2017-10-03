finn-balor7

Video & Photo: Finn Balor Returns To WWE Action

Published On 03/10/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News, Specials

Finn Balor made his return to WWE action Friday night in Buffalo, NY. He teamed up with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to take on Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe. The crowd chanted “welcome back” at Balor.

You can see clips and photos of his return below:

BREAKING: @finnbalor makes his long-awaited return at #WWEBuffalo!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

