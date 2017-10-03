Video & Photo: Finn Balor Returns To WWE Action

Finn Balor made his return to WWE action Friday night in Buffalo, NY. He teamed up with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to take on Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe. The crowd chanted “welcome back” at Balor.
You can see clips and photos of his return below:
BREAKING: @FinnBalor returns to action at #WWEBuffalo! pic.twitter.com/epxmzQEHr7
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2017
The return of Finn Balor! #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/kP0Hvnek1J
— Mike Chiari (@MikeChiari) March 11, 2017
@FinnBalor is here #WWEBuffalo #FinnBalorReturns pic.twitter.com/e3CGismh48
— P Network (@RealPNetwork) March 11, 2017